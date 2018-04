Staff Pick

If the mere word “meditation” scares the cow patties out of you, you’re not alone. Sitting with your thoughts and your breath is scary — trust me, I get it. But if you are finally ready to give your brain a break, I highly recommend swinging by Still Soul Yoga for some meditation time in their incredible space. Squishy cushions? Of course. Melodic tunes? Check. Patient teachers? Yup. A meditation practice is like the most organic green tea for your mind — it’s good stuff.