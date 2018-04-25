Best place to listen to vinyl while drinking wine and eating tinned seafood 

Staff Pick

Every Thursday, Stems and Skins in Park Circle has something for oenophiles and audiophiles alike. If you bring in something from your vinyl collection, you'll get 15 percent off your bill. Owner Matt Tunstall will spin your record while you drink from their menu of funky wines, cocktails, and beer. Do not miss trying the imported tinned seafood. Have someone from the staff suggest a wine, order the smoked sardines, and sit back while the dulcet tones of your copy of "The Country Side of Jim Neighbors" fill your ears. —Robert Donovan