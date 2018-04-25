You searched for:

Best Place To Line Dance 

Honkytonk Saloon

Staff Pick

Ladson may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think "destination spot" but that just means you've never been to the Honkytonk Saloon. We go into detail about our own experiences at the young but beloved country western bar on page 102, but had to give a separate shoutout to the line dancing at Honkytonk. The couples dance instructors are award-winning, patient, and teach newbies for free. The dance floor is shiny, and with the live band setting up in the background every Saturday night, you'll be inspired to perfect that West Coast Swing. —Mary Scott Hardaway

