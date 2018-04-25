You searched for:

Best Place To Get An Eyeful Of Crusty Dishes 

Gentry Bar

Staff Pick

The King Street spot, Gentry Bar, which took over Sermet's downtown for a brief six months, was abandoned by ownership in September, 2017, with cowboy, err, owner and sometimes Southern Charm cast member JD Madison releasing a statement, "The ownership of the building changed hands and when that happened the option for lease renewal became increasingly difficult." The best part of the closure though? How quickly the place was ditched, with dirty dishes, flies, and crumpled napkins adorning the dining room tables for passersby to gawk. Charmed, we're sure. —Connelly Hardaway
