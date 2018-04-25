Best Place To Get A Massive Gold Ring Balloon 

Cannonborough Collective
opened to much fanfare this past year — we’re talking tassels, balloons, and flowers. The store is everything eye candy, from those aforementioned (adorable) tassel earrings to the huge special event balloons. Engaged? There’s a helium diamond ring for that. Looking for massive gold letters that spell out, ‘I Love You,’? Cannonborough Collective’s got you covered. And while the balloons may be the stars of the show, don’t overlook the little boutique’s collection of jewelry, clothing, and candles (duh). —Connelly Hardaway