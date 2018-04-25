Best Place To Get A Hair Cut, Buy Appliances, And Grab A Beer 

Staff Pick

When I needed a haircut earlier this year, I just wanted to find a place in town that had good Yelp reviews. Lo and behold, Yelp doesn’t lie — Mt. Pleasant’s Juve Salon was the perfect spot for a quick trim, and surprise scalp massage from stylist Tasha. The thing about Juve, though, is that it isn’t a standalone brick and mortar. Nope, this pop-up salon (it’s been at the same location for five years, so we use pop-up in an, err, aesthetic way) is located above Plugs Appliance Center and next door to Sesame Burgers & Beer. Grab a beer, get a haircut, and snag a new washer and dryer while you’re at it. All in a day’s work. —Connelly Hardaway