Best Place To Feel Twee AF 

Yes, we go for the strong cold brews, the scones, the rotating salads and tartines — the Best Friend cookie. But we linger for the vibes, man. Harbinger Cafe & Bakery is still a young blood in the Charleston food and bev scene (they'll celebrate a year in biz this June), but they've already established a solid following of creatives, college kids, and business cowboys who need a break from the world of too-tight suits and lukewarm Starbucks. From the brick a brack chairs to the hanging plants and Asheville-spun mugs, this place is the apex of twee. But in a good way. — Mary Scott Hardaway