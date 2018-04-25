Best Place To Feel Bougie  And Fit 

Staff Pick

I didn't want to love Basic Kitchen. Its menu and mood board Instagram boasts had me skeptical. It all seemed so very, very millenial and twee and hipstery and goddamn they had me at cauliflower wings. The restaurant that took over my beloved college haunt, Andolini's, is in fact a great new addition to Charleston. With its easy, breezy Cali vibe and healthy menu with items like sweet potato noodle bowls, Thai-spiced turkey burgers, and shrimp poke bowls, it's honestly exactly what I didn't know I wanted. —Kinsey Gidick