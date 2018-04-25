Best Place To Eat When  Your Besties Are In Town 

Staff Pick

Admittedly, I don't stay out late very often. I've become a homebody in my late 20s and I'm totally OK with that. Sometimes, though, your very best friends are in town and you gotta stay out all night cause the stories keep coming and the wine keeps pouring. Stella's is great for larger groups, or even a tight-knit foursome who laughs loudly enough to be mistaken for a large group. "More pita!" was met with, well, more pita. And the mezze menu was pretty much made for raucous late night wine-fueled feasts. —Mary Scott Hardaway