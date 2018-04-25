Best place to drink whiskey 

Staff Pick

If you're in need of a stiff drink and only an Old Fashioned will do, head to this real deal Irish pub on Johns Island. It's seat yourself, wait for the friendly server to take your order, and settle in for a deep conversation with live music as a background kinda place. If you want a craft cocktail without all the fuss, Seanachai is the straight shooter you've been seeking. The bourbon Old Fashioned is served with a solid square of ice (just like in those chichi joints!) and costs less than 10 buckaroos. — Mary Scott Hardaway