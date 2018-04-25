You searched for:

Best Place To Craftily  Watch The Eclipse 

Revelry Brewing

Staff Pick

Revelry was a madhouse on August 21. With the total solar eclipse still an hour away, crowds packed the Romney Street brewery hoping to catch a buzz before the lights went out. But even with the craft beer flowing, not even the highest ABV could compete with the sheer impressiveness of total darkness at around 2:48 p.m. Eclipse glasses on and beer glasses in hand, the loud crowd went silent as the moon passed between the earth and the sun. Way to keep the masses watered during one of the most incredible natural wonders of our time, Rev. —Kinsey Gidick

Location Details

