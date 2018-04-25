You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Culture, Arts & Entertainment
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best place to catch soccer and a show 

Marley Cup

Staff Pick

After a chance meeting at a North Carolina festival last year, the Dubplates struck up a meaningful, and productive, friendship with Bob Marley’s son Ky-Mani. The guys decided to combine their favorite things — soccer and music — to form the Marley Cup, with the first one debuting earlier this year at MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island. The schedule was uniquely varied, with celeb soccer matches striking up in-between acts like Mix Master Mike, King Yellowman, and Ky-Mani Marley himself. With the Dubplates’ Box Full of Steel hitting No. 1 on the Reggae Billboard charts a few months ago, it’s safe to say it’s been one remarkable past year for the local reggae heroes. —Kelly Rae Smith
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS