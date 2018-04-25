Best Place To Buy  A Sporty Membership 

Staff Pick

If the idea of working out at a gym makes you want to jump in a ditch filled with rattlesnakes, hold your horses. Before some random passerby has to suck venom out of your ankle, consider buying a year-long membership — for under $1,000 — to the Trophy Lakes cable park. The wake boarding cable parks range from beginner to advanced, and trust us, this particular watersport is a killer ab, arm, and leg workout. And it’s fun! So mix up your dreaded treadmill routine and boogie over to Johns Island. If all goes well, your buddies can take a viral video of you getting mad air. —Mary Scott Hardaway