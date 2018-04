Chuckwagons ain't got nothing on this city's finest pitmaster Rodney Scott. When the prince of pork brought his Hemingway, S.C. empire to Charleston all the local yahoos shouted out a resounding "Yeehaw!" And things have only gotten better since Scott settled on King; he's up for a James Beard award next month. No one deserves it more.

Runner-up: John Lewis, Lewis Barbecue