47 Spring St. Downtown

(843) 937-5300



1595 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. West Ashley

(843) 225-7127

charlestonpiercing.com

The Museum of Living Arts piercing studio started off a lot smaller than it is now. In fact, the original studio in its entirety could probably fit inside the current location’s procedure room. That growth didn’t come overnight, though. It came from dedication to a craft and a service, and from investment in not only a product, but in the local community.

“I enjoy the people I get to work with every day,” said head piercer Michael Bernhardt. “The satisfaction — the smile — you get from the clientele when we perform that piercing or give them that certain piece of jewelry they’ve been wanting, that’s why I do it.” Bernhardt in part credits the studio’s certification with the Association of Professional Piercers for setting them apart. The global organization takes the standards piercers have for themselves and one another and elevates it to higher levels. Those high standards, Bernhardt said, are how customers know that with the Museum of Living Arts, they are getting everything they wanted from their piercer.

“I think what sets us apart really is just the quality of service and jewelry you get from us,” Bernhardt said. “We do our best to make sure everybody is 100 percent satisfied with us and that we offer everybody the best possible options they can have.” —Skyler Baldwin

