Best Pest Control 

Palmetto Exterminators

Readers Pick

624 Orleans Road. West Ashley


palmettoexterminators.net

For nearly 60 years, Palmetto Exterminators has been helping keep South Carolina homes bug free. The family-owned business first founded in the Lowcountry now provides service from Charleston to the Upstate and even in the Charlotte, N.C. area. Whether you’re treating big flying pests or tiny no-see-ums, Palmetto can help keep them at bay. They can even treat your property for mosquitoes to help you enjoy your outside spaces all year long. —Sam Spence

Runner-Up: Ledfords Pest Control

