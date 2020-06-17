“Being a local service, having a great relationship with the community is everything to my business,” said Kelly Sekulovski, this year’s BOC winner for Best Personal Trainer. Working out of Angel Oak CrossFit, which offers traditional CrossFit, strength and conditioning and personal training, Sekulovski has grown her business from just a few clients into a career. Sekulovski is in the business of helping her clients get stronger and healthier, and for her, that journey is personal: “I started as a trainer because I wanted to help other people learn to be healthy and love their bodies after my own life-long struggle with body image and weight loss.” She’s happy to be part of such a tight-knit gym like Angel Oak, which recently raised money to donate meals from local restaurants to frontline workers in local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. “Even during a stressful and unfortunate situation it showed me that when you care about others, they care about you,” said Sekulovski. —Connelly Hardaway