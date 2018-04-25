Best Person To Keep An Eye On During City Council Meetings 

Staff Pick

The indisputable matriarch of City Council, Ms. Turner Maybank sits on an elevated platform and makes sure everything is in order while the men (and Councilwoman Jackson) bicker at each other from the lower seats. Her inscrutable facade doesn't give away much, but it can be a good indicator of the seriousness of a subject. If people need to hear something, she'll remind the Mayor or the Council member speaking to talk into the microphone. When the conversation gets heated or touches on a controversial subject, she lowers her head, minding her own business. If the city's Council chambers are a cantina, Turner Maybank is the bartender who cuts you off when you've had one too many, and we're all better for it.—Adam Manno