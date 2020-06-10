Various Locations (843) 769-7296

With 12 locations across the Charleston area, Money Man Pawn can help you find what you’re looking for at a good price. Or, if you’re looking to get some quick cash to sell some of your extra stuff, they’ve got you covered too.



Even if you need a few bucks to hold you over until payday or to pay that bill, you can pawn something of value and Money Man will spot you the money until you pay them back. If you’ve never stopped by a pawn shop before, you can expect to walk in and find a huge variety of stuff you’d normally have to save up for at a fraction of the retail price if you bought new.



Even if you’re not looking for anything in particular, the pawn shop can be a great place to find that one thing you’ve always wanted. We’ve had good luck finding vintage musical instruments, estate jewelry and even close-to-brand-new bikes at the distinctive green and yellow Money Man Pawn shops around Charleston.



From power tools to drums and guitars to video games and firearms, stop by a Money Man Pawn and take a look. —Sam Spence

Runner-Up: Lowcountry Pawn & Jewelry