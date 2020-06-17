280 King St. Downtown

(843) 853-0990



94 Folly Road. West Ashley

(843) 556-6279



425 Coleman Blvd. Mount Pleasant

(843) 881-9472

halfmoonoutfitters.com

You know em, you love em, Half-Moon Outfitters has been the OG Charleston outdoors shop going on 30 years. After opening its first store downtown in 1993, the biz now boasts eight locations across two states. Half-Moon has developed a reputation as a go-to local spot for the latest trendy outdoor gear along with technical equipment you need for that next weekend outside. Whether you’ll be scrambling up a rock face or stringing up a hammock on the beach, Half-Moon has got you covered. The store’s West Ashley location is also home to one of the few climbing gyms in town, and is worth a trip to see even if you aren’t planning to pull a Free Solo anytime soon. The King Street location remains one of the few local spots, an oasis along a stretch of the popular street that’s looking more like a chain shopping mall these days.—Sam Spence

Runner-up: Coastal Expeditions