Staff Pick

Just when you thought the Johns Island farmers market (a year round fave) was "out there," we introduce the McClellanville Land & Sea Market, a Saturday farmers market featuring over 20 local vendors. These markets have farmers, bakers, makers, food trucks, and live music — all just a stone's throw, err, bit of a drive away. Hop in that wagon and take a gamble on this hot market. —Connelly Hardaway