Best (Only?) Reason To Visit  The Market 

Staff Pick

I do not intentionally visit the Market unless I have guests visiting from out of town and even then, I'm more likely to drop them off nearby than actually walk around the area with them. But finally a business has brought me back. Bitty & Beau's Coffee arrived this year and with it hope that there are still good people in the world. 2017 CNN's Hero of the Year Amy Wright opened the original Bitty & Beau's coffee shop in Wilmington, N.C. with the idea of giving her two Downs Syndrome children more opportunities for employment. But the shop has become so much more than that. It gives patrons and employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to interact in a typical coffee shop environment and serves as a reminder that we're all a lot more alike than we are different. —Kinsey Gidick