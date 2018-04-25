Best (Only) Reason To Go To West Ashley 

Staff Pick

Last year I said that 5th Wall Productions in Citadel Mall was the best reason to visit West Ashley ... but now that the homegrown theater company has moved out of the mall space, I need another excuse to travel West of the Ashley. If you’re there with me, then look no further than Keith Dee’s Creekside Comedy nights, hosted, naturally, at Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse on Savannah Highway. On a Saturday night in the dead of winter you’ll find this place packed to the gills, with every kind of comedy fan you can imagine. Grab a pizza and some beers for sustenance before the show — your belly laughs will thank you later. —Connelly Hardaway