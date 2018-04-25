Best One Stop Shop For Bridal Party Hangovers 

Staff Pick

Rehearsal dinners, man. They always seem to sneak up on you on the day of the wedding, don't they? While there are plenty of tried hangover cures, we have yet to determine which one is true. Bourbon, though, usually seems to help. On one particularly rough Saturday afternoon this past year, I found myself sprinting into Bottles on Coleman Boulevard, stuffing a pint of bourbon under my arm (the to-go sizes are conveniently near the front), and grabbing a stack of go-cups. The whole trip took less than two minutes — and the bride appreciated the gesture. —Connelly Hardaway