Best Offseason Farmers Market 

Pacific Box and Crate

Readers Pick

Everyone loves hitting up the spring/summer farmers markets around town; it’s one of the easiest ways to find fresh local produce and wares. But for a few months a year when the Marion Square market is shuttered, our Saturday mornings look a little bare. Enter the new Pacific Box and Crate Farmers Market. With sweets from Butcher and Bee, brews from Edmund’s Oast, and produce from local farms all just outside Workshop and EO Brewing, it’s carved out a niche as a solid offseason go-to market. —Sam Spence

Location Details

