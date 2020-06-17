Just a few more days for you to behold the terrific two-volume Best of Charleston 2020! This week, we’re showcasing the secrets to lifelong health and beauty in Charleston, the city’s awe-inspiring food, most potent drinks and more.

As the sun sets on our two-week Best of Charleston, we want to say, “Thank you.” This issue lands later in the calendar this year after the pandemic forced us all to reckon with serious questions about our city and the people and businesses that make Charleston what it is. Over the winter, thousands of you logged on once again to vote for Best of Charleston 2020. In over 300 categories, you selected your favorite local institutions and championed some unsung heroes.

With everything that’s happened this year, we meet here in Best of Charleston to recognize what we can all agree (mostly!) on that makes our city a special place to live. Flip through these pages and keep doing what you’ve been doing in the past few months to help our neighborhood places. We ask that you support the winners as you see fit, note the advertisers who make the City Paper’s independent journalism possible and join us in celebrating our home town.