Starting June 10, for two full weeks, the carnival is in town. You're holding the first of two volumes of Best of Charleston 2020, featuring your selections for the all-knowing, all-seeing, omnipotent businesses, people, and personalities in all the land. (Or at least in all of Charleston.)

In all seriousness, we know that the past few months have been very difficult for many of you as our lives changed to keep each other healthy. Thousands of people have lost jobs, faced unpaid bills and had to make tough decisions about how to move ahead. We all hope fewer of those painful moments lie in the weeks ahead.

But in our view, that makes this year's Best of Charleston notable — a recognition of what we can all agree (mostly!) on that makes our city a special place to live. So, keep doing what you've been doing in the past few months to help our neighborhood places. And take a look through these pages this week and next and support the winners as you see fit, note the advertisers who make the City Paper's independent journalism possible and join us in celebrating our hometown. Step right up.