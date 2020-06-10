Charleston’s vibrant arts scene continues to thrive, with visual artists, musicians, comedians and more creating in our city every day. Whether your idea of fun is dinner and a show at a local theater or browsing local art throughout the city’s galleries and museums, Charleston’s got you covered. We look back at a year of art, from new karaoke nights at Bangkok Lounge to stunning performances from a young and up-and-coming actress, Olivia Gainey. Here’s to many more years of a vibrant cultural arts scene.