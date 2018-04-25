Best of Charleston 2018 

This year's Charleston City Paper Best of Charleston is hitching its wagons and hitting the trail for the West. No, not West Ashley. We're talking frontier country, out to the plains, the prairies, the Wild West. Joining us on this journey are hellions and hustlers, sidewinders and son-of-a-guns, whippersnappers and windbags — so many windbags — and plenty of rootin' tootin' cowboys too. So dust off your clickin' finger and see who City Paper readers selected as their favorites in this year's dust-up of how the best was won. Yeehaw!
A pair of couches blocked the entrance to West Ashley's Pixel Studios like awkwardly stacked tiles in a game of Tetris. The space was ample enough, and the white backdrop where the actual photos would be taken blurred the physical proportions of the room. Still, two of the night's subjects were unusual ones for a furnished photography studio in the middle of a bustling suburb. — Adam Manno
We couldn't believe our luck when we found local artist Bob Graham, a.k.a. the Saltwater Cowboy. — Katie Molpus
The moment I entered into the dimly lit Honkytonk Saloon situated right off of I-26, exit 203 to Ladson, it was all Bud Light wishes and rhinestone dreams. I could feel the beer chasing my blues away, the whiskey drowning my worries ... I knew I'd be okay. I thought to myself, grinning ear to ear, "Damn, those were some good directions." — Mary Scott Hardaway
Before the United States, before the Carolinas, before the Americas, thousands of years before our European and African ancestors landed, willingly and not, on the shores of this vast country, there was a woman kneeling on the bank of the Catawba River. — Mary Scott Hardaway
While it had its moment in pop culture from the mid '60s to the mid '70s, the spaghetti western recently re-emerged from the dusty, sandy streets that it commonly rested in when Quentin Tarantino released his hyper violent western Django Unchained, a film that proudly owed many a debt to the sub genre. — Kevin Young
In 1941, a traveling salesman changed John Spell's life. The man, from Stars of Tomorrow Studio, was out recruiting new students. A week from his sixth birthday, Spell was awestruck with the guitar, thumb pick, and metal bar before him in his Charleston living room. — Kelly Rae Smith
Here's a fun fact for you: If you are one of the handful of lucky folks to get tickets to Thursday's big, Wild West themed Best of Charleston bash at the Charleston Area Convention Center, you'll have to leave the toy guns at home. — Chris Haire
Listen cow people, mounting your ponies and hitting the prairie was no Sunday stroll. — Kinsey Gidick
Best Of Photography by Jonathan Boncek, Callie Cranford, Keely Laughlin, & Ruta Smith
Models: Seth Abramson, Tim Edgar, J. Poole Holden, and Mary Scott Hardaway
Additional models: Britton Boncek, Henry Garcia, Scottie Hendrix, Margot Keen, Déla O'Callaghan, Ashley Stanol, Cris Temples, Melissa Vulaj, and Tiffany Waldorf
Costumes and Props by: Meagan McMahon, Scott Suchy
Photo Illustrations and retouching by: Scott Suchy
SPECIAL THANKS: Christine Eadie, Alison Ross, and Woolfe Street Theatre