With his trusty computer Silver by his side, Brian Hicks fights for justice 800 words at a time. Whether he’s calling out SCANA’ s pickpocketing, cautioning against the Disneyfication of the Holy City, or lampooning lawless legislators, Charleston’s Lone Ranger continually proves the pen is mightier than the sword. Hat tip, Hicks. “Hi-Yo Silver, away!”

Runner-up: David Quick