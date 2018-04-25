Best News For People  Who Like The Hard Stuff  A Little Fruity 

Staff Pick

Granted Charleston is not an apple growing city, but that hasn't stopped the Jamison family from making it their Ship's Wheel Cider HQ. Co-owner John Jamison says his family grew up in apple country Virginia. When they all moved to Charleston they were bummed they couldn't find great hard cider, so they decided to make their own. Using apples from upstate New York, the family is building its clientele throughout the city including Chico Feo, Cru Cafe, Local 616, Snapper Jack's, D'Allesandro's, Fratello's, Mellow Mushroom downtown, and Spero. —Kinsey Gidick