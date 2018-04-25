Best news for people who hate change 

Staff Pick

OK, seriously. Who carries change anymore? Luckily for anyone who doesn’t have a bunch of Sacagawea dollars burning a hole in their pocket, over the past year, the City of Charleston transitioned all of its downtown parking meters to accept plastic. To be clear, not just whatever plastic trash you can stuff in there to break the meter in a ploy for free parking — we’re talking credit and debit cards. Sadly, the days of copious cheap parking are long gone; the city also doubled meter rates this year. But here’s to hoping that changing views on parking may nudge people to consider using mass transit instead of bringing their massive, two-ton transportation box everywhere they go. —Sam Spence