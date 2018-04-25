Best News For Insatiable  Wine Drinkers 

Staff Pick

Wine buying is intimidating. Don't try to vinosplain it to me otherwise. With so many varietals and vintages and prices, it can make a gal crazy. Fortunately, Charleston is now teeming with boutique wine shops and the latest one to open might be the most welcome yet. Miles White and Femi Oyediran's new Graft wine shop has stripped away the pretension and made the wine drinking process more like a really great party. The music fans keep the beats playing while shoppers can ask questions in their casual, comfortable King Street environment. And the vibe is anything but intimidating. Cheers to that. —Kinsey Gidick