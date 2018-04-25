You searched for:

Best News For Downtown Pedestrians 

The Lowcountry Low Line

Staff Pick

A pedestrian-friendly, linear park down the heart of the peninsula is beginning to look more like a reality than a far-flung dream. In December, Norfolk-Southern Corporation finally sold the land — the old railroad bed that runs between King and Meeting Streets — to the city and the Friends of the Lowcountry Low Line for $4.6 million. Now the nonprofit will work with the city to develop a more formal operating agreement and get the thing built. Here’s hoping we’ll be cruising down this new Charleston Trail sometime in the near future. —Kinsey Gidick
Tags: ,

