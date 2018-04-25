Best New Venue 

Staff Pick

At Souls in North Charleston, the long-lost dinner-and-a-show concept reigns supreme, with the venue bringing the lounge-club concept to life last August. Since then, owner King Hollywood has ushered in everything from comedy (see Jokes & Seafood on Mondays) to Cigars & Karaoke (Tuesdays) to lots of live jazz (every Wednesday) from locals like Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler & the Contemporary Flow. The kitchen’s open nightly and during Sunday brunch, where you can dig into clutch classics like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Hell yes. —Kelly Rae Smith