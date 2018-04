Staff Pick

This past year saw a ton of movie screenings at the Charleston Music Hall — with series of films from directors like Christoper Guest and Stanley Kubrick. And the series weren’t confined to just director themes, either. There was the Summer of Bill, the Halloween themed-run of flicks, the holiday series — the list goes on. And with most movie screening posters designed by local artists, this new Music Hall initiative loved on film and the visual arts. Be still my heart. —Connelly Hardaway