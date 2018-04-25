Best New Retail Corner 

Staff Pick

The Olde Village area of North Charleston’s Park Circle at the end of East Montague Avenue has been steadily growing over the past few years. But a new renewal project at the road’s eastern terminus has brought life to a previously quiet semi-industrial corner. The Marquis Station project brought Park Circle a new Orange Spot Coffee shop, a pumped up Park Circle Athletic Club, and a satellite Pink Crocodile in addition to completely new storefronts like Park Pets and Iola Modern — an interior design shop and boutique. With that corner seeing more activity, we’re sure there’s more to come as folks join the party in Park Circle. Let’s keep it manageable though, K? —Sam Spence