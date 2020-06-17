4628 Spruill Ave. #101 North Charleston

(843) 460-0037

jackrabbitfilly.com

All eyes were on Shuai and Corrie Wang when they opened their new Park Circle restaurant last year after years of dazzling diners with Short Grain, a food truck that later morphed into a pop-up. The couple did not disappoint, earning a rave review from CP’s food critic before getting the stamp of approval from City Paper readers.

When we go, the hot karaage is a must, as is at least one stir fried noodle dish. From there, it’s an ongoing battle with yourself to see how much food you’re willing to pile into your stomach. Seemingly every dish has a hidden treasure waiting inside — shout out to the Holy City Hog chorizo-laced mapo tofu dish. Corrie Wang said, “Shuai had a little cult following” for the saucy entree, so apparently we weren’t the only ones who fell in love with it. “Our customers have been rooting for us ever since we were this tiny little food truck,” said Wang. “It takes a minute to hit because you’re so overwhelmed but there would be these gleaming moments where you look out [at the restaurant] and realize that we built this. You’re so in it all the time that it’s sometimes hard to see the whole picture.” —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Butcher & The Boar