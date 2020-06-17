Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

You searched for:

  • [X]2020
  • [X]Eating & Drinking Out
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best New Restaurant 

Jackrabbit Filly

click to enlarge jackrabbit-filly-dish-2.jpg

Ruta Smith

Readers Pick

4628 Spruill Ave. #101 North Charleston
(843) 460-0037
jackrabbitfilly.com

All eyes were on Shuai and Corrie Wang when they opened their new Park Circle restaurant last year after years of dazzling diners with Short Grain, a food truck that later morphed into a pop-up. The couple did not disappoint, earning a rave review from CP’s food critic before getting the stamp of approval from City Paper readers.

When we go, the hot karaage is a must, as is at least one stir fried noodle dish. From there, it’s an ongoing battle with yourself to see how much food you’re willing to pile into your stomach. Seemingly every dish has a hidden treasure waiting inside — shout out to the Holy City Hog chorizo-laced mapo tofu dish. Corrie Wang said, “Shuai had a little cult following” for the saucy entree, so apparently we weren’t the only ones who fell in love with it. “Our customers have been rooting for us ever since we were this tiny little food truck,” said Wang. “It takes a minute to hit because you’re so overwhelmed but there would be these gleaming moments where you look out [at the restaurant] and realize that we built this. You’re so in it all the time that it’s sometimes hard to see the whole picture.” —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Butcher & The Boar

Share
Tweet

Location Details

Tags: , ,

Previous Winners

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS