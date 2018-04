Stella's bartender Eric Torres is ready to pour you something real good --- the kind of stuff that wets your whistle. Head to Stella's --- this here town's best new restaurant --- for a cocktail or three, and pair it with plates small and large before you head out on the trail. We head to Stella's for the comfort foods and stay for the carafes of rose. Giddy up.

Runner-up: Grace and Grit