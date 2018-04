Staff Pick

Local musician Brandon Brooks created the music industry app JYVE, and it’s going places. No, really. Brooks, who’s a drummer in the Terraphonics, has pitched the app at the largest tech conference in the world, WebSummit, in Portugal and exhibited at NOLA tech conference, Collision. The app streamlines communication in the local music scene by connecting musicians, venues, and fans on one platform. And yeah, it’s kind of a big deal. Bless up. —Kelly Rae Smith