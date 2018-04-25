You searched for:

Best New Holiday Light Show 

Cougar Night Lights

Staff Pick

You know what’s a darn-tootin’ good time? Lights synced up with music displayed all around Cistern Yard. The College of Charleston gave us this gift this year and, while we were skeptical, it turned out to be some goddamn holiday magic. In fact, it was so good, it made Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” likable. Swear to god. When those lights blasted in a multicolored fantasia to “Now I’m smiling from the stage while /You were clapping in the nose bleeds,” we couldn’t help but smile, too. Here’s hoping for an encore in 2018. —Kinsey Gidick
