Staff Pick

Fun fact: local celeb Bill Murray designs pants. If you really need more details (because is that fact alone not entirely life-giving?), we can tell you that Bill Bottoms are “ultralight,” “moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant,” and feature “4-way stretch fabric.” Oh yeah, and the Lucy Caboosie print is perfect for any season in Charleston. Check the bell bottoms out at betabrand.com. —Connelly Hardaway