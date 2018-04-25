Best New Eclectic Market 

Staff Pick

Maybe it’s because we’re drawn to the word coven (is there anything more badass than a gathering of witches?), but the newest market pop-up from local makers, Crafter’s Coven, is cool in its own right. Popping up in spots like the Park Cafe and Basic Kitchen, this market features a “curated market of Charleston local artists and craftsmen.” Past vendors have ranged from Haegur mobile plant shop to MacBailey Candle Co. to Mad Made Metals. While you may not find any sturdy boots or chewing tobbakky at this here gathering, we promise it’s a cool thing to check out if your inclinations lean toward, well, succulents. The next market will be held at Park Circle’s YoBo Cantina Fresca on May 5. —Connelly Hardaway