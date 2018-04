Staff Pick

We know bachelorette parties in Charleston ain’t y’all’s first rodeo — but we also know that you, yes you partying cowgirl, may want to add a dose of healthy activity into your boozy weekend. Enter: Posana Experiences, a local caterer and yoga company combo that offers yoga classes followed by locally sourced, seasonal meals. We know you’re going to get your fill of mimosas, why not get your greens (and some down dogs to boot) while you’re at it? —Connelly Hardaway