Best Museum Reno 

Staff Pick

Designed by local artist, taxidermist, and design genius (in our opinion, at least) Becca Barnet, the Charleston Museum's renovated Natural History gallery is a major improvement to the oldest museum in America's offerings. The all-new exhibits, as well as never-before-seen objects share the 4,000 square foot space with study drawers and a learning lab, optimizing the experience for students of all ages. Head there for the creative design (something new around every turn) and stay for a reminder of how damn cool history is. —Connelly Hardaway