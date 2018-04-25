You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Attractions & City Living
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Museum Reno 

Charleston Museum's Natural  History Gallery

Staff Pick

Designed by local artist, taxidermist, and design genius (in our opinion, at least) Becca Barnet, the Charleston Museum's renovated Natural History gallery is a major improvement to the oldest museum in America's offerings. The all-new exhibits, as well as never-before-seen objects share the 4,000 square foot space with study drawers and a learning lab, optimizing the experience for students of all ages. Head there for the creative design (something new around every turn) and stay for a reminder of how damn cool history is. —Connelly Hardaway
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS