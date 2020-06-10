1956D Maybank Hwy. James Island

(843) 762-4247

terracetheater.com

From the point-of-view of a movie nerd, the coronavirus pandemic has been a rough ride. Us film lovers have not been able to see a movie in a darkened room illuminated solely by visuals on a large screen. Still, it’s been nowhere near as rough as it’s been for movie theater owners and employees. Despite it all, Charleston’s own Terrace Theater came through and made the most of the uncertainty by hosting movie rentals on their website and turning part of their parking lot into the Terrace Drive-In. We were treated to such classics as Space Jam, Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory and personal favorites, a Corey Feldman double feature consisting of The Goonies and The Lost Boys and a Steven Spielberg E.T./ Jurassic Park double feature. And that’s just the Terrace coming through during a pandemic — the theater was voted best local theater for how great it is during normal times. Owner Paul Brown credits his team with helping the theater thrive. “I think it’s because of our staff and loyal patrons. The key to solid recovery starts with the foundation of a good loyal staff and customer base, both of whom know that we are a responsible, reliable and trustworthy business,” said Brown. —Kevin Young

Runner-Up: Citadel Mall 16