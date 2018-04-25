Best Morning Tacos 

Staff Pick

The Marion Square farmers market is a beloved springtime Saturday tradition. But damn, it can get hectic. All the vendors, the tourists, the tiny tots, the dogs one feels compelled to pet (or is that just us?). Navigating with a bag full of veggies and a hand grasping a bouquet of fresh flowers, your hunger may start to get the best of you. What's an easy to hold and eat food that the full-handed may enjoy? Why, tacos of course! Semilla Mexican food truck serves up the goods, from eggs and cotija tucked into delightful little corn tortillas to heartier tortas and tacos filled with proteins like brisket, chicken, pork, and chorizo. — Mary Scott Hardaway