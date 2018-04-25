Best Meaty Musical Theater 

Staff Pick

The phenomenal local vocals alone placed Village Repertory Company’s go at Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in a ghoulishly gorgeous league of its own. Taking on Stephen Sondheim’s famously twisted 1979 musical is not small feat on Fleet Street, and the transformation of Woolfe Street Theatre was awe-inspiring and all consuming. Special nods go to the haunted, haunting Bradley Keith as Todd; the deliciously degenerate Kathy Summer; and the oh-so-lovely Katherine Anne Kuckleman as the sweet Johanna. —Maura Hogan