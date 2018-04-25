You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best marketing home-run 

RiverDogs Troll Tim Tebow

Staff Pick

Who knew that when Tim Tebow came courtin’ the minor leagues that he would find himself up to bat against the Charleston RiverDogs. Not to miss a choice opportunity to lampoon the away team, the RiverDogs introduced the former NFL quarterback’s teammates as “Not Tim Tebow” lambasting the fan-favorite slugger’s celebrity draw. RiverDog’s mascot Charlie T. RiverDog even donned “John 3:16” eye black to rib the visiting Columbia Firefly and the massive amount of hype surrounding Tebow, who would soon depart his team for greener outfields. —Dustin Waters
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS