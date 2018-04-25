Best marketing home-run 

Staff Pick

Who knew that when Tim Tebow came courtin’ the minor leagues that he would find himself up to bat against the Charleston RiverDogs. Not to miss a choice opportunity to lampoon the away team, the RiverDogs introduced the former NFL quarterback’s teammates as “Not Tim Tebow” lambasting the fan-favorite slugger’s celebrity draw. RiverDog’s mascot Charlie T. RiverDog even donned “John 3:16” eye black to rib the visiting Columbia Firefly and the massive amount of hype surrounding Tebow, who would soon depart his team for greener outfields. —Dustin Waters