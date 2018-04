Staff Pick

The College of Charleston men’s basketball team marched their way to their first NCAA run in nearly 20 years this year. Since Coach John Kresse took the Cougars to the Big Dance in the late 1990s, CofC fans have suffered through a few highs and more than a few lows. Under Coach Earl Grant, a North Charleston native, the Cougars are finally enjoying the long-awaited success that Kresse set it up for as one of the most successful NCAA coaches of all time. Go Cougs. —Sam Spence